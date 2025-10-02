The Brief Multiple people were injured at a hotel under construction in Downtown Houston. The fire department says the workers were working on water heaters when some kind of explosion occurred. Some were reportedly burned in the face.



Six workers were injured in an explosion involving water heaters at a hotel under construction in Downtown Houston on Thursday, officials say.

6 injured in Downtown Houston

What we know:

According to the Houston Fire Department, the incident occurred at a Holiday Inn Express that is under construction at Texas Avenue and Austin Street around 11 a.m.

According to the fire department, construction workers were working on a bank of tankless water heaters when some kind of explosion occurred.

Six workers were injured, and officials say some of them were burned in the face.

SkyFOX aerials showed portions of the exterior wall buckled near the top of the building. The fire department says there were initial reports of a collapse on the top floor, but there is no indication of a full collapse.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Traffic closures

The public is asked to avoid the surrounding area including Texas, Caroline, San Jacinto and Austin streets. Drivers can use Fannin and La Branch for southbound traffic.