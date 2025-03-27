Houston crime: Double-amputee war hero stabbed to death; killer confesses to wife, young son over phone

The Brief Abdul Niazi was stabbed to death in his West Houston office on March 26, 2025. Niazi, known for helping Afghan immigrants in Houston, had previously assisted the accused killer, Masiullah Sahil, who later admitted the crime during a phone call with Niazi’s wife. Niazi’s family is seeking justice and has set up a GoFundMe to support his wife and four children following his tragic death.



The brutal crime

A double amputee who worked alongside the U.S. Marine Corps was brutally stabbed to death in his office in West Houston, according to the victim’s family.

They’re now searching for answers after a shocking phone call.

Abdul Niazi, a 34-year-old father of four, was killed March 26 in an attack at his office on Harwin Drive.

Police arrested and charged Masiullah Sahil, 37, with murder in the case.

A war hero

His family describe Niazi, a war hero who served for the U.S. in Afghanistan, as an interpreter. They say he lost both of his legs in combat, but had dedicated his life to helping Afghan immigrants find stability in Houston.

"He deserved books written about him, he was a hell of a man," said Niazi’s nephew, who doesn’t wish to share his name.

Niazi, who had spent his life helping others despite his own injuries, was known throughout the community for his kindness and selflessness. He spent much of his time offering assistance to underprivileged immigrants, many of whom did not speak English.

The suspect's connection

"He literally helped thousands of people around Houston, a lot of them underprivileged. The killer was like that as well," his nephew explained.

"My uncle helped him a lot of times, with his own money and time," the nephew added.

The phone call

Dig deeper:

Following the stabbing, records say Sahil took Niazi’s phone and answered it when Niazi’s wife called. During the call, Sahil admitted to the killing, according to records and Niazi’s family. His nephew says Niazi’s young son was also on the call when Sahil told them Niazi had been sent to the "afterlife."

"The mother called him to come and eat, and the man said, ‘We have sent him to the afterlife,’" the nephew said. "One of Niazi’s sons was also on the line and was traumatized by what he heard."

Niazi’s family is still reeling from the senseless loss, struggling to understand why Sahil, who Niazi had helped so many times, would commit such a violent act.

"I want the man to be held accountable as soon as possible. It’s completely unacceptable," the nephew said.

What you can do:

As the family mourns, they have set up a GoFundMe page to help support Niazi's wife and children during this difficult time. The family is asking the community to come together and provide any assistance they can.