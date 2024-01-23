Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 7:49 PM CST until TUE 10:45 PM CST, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 7:19 PM CST until TUE 10:15 PM CST, Grimes County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:08 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:13 PM CST until TUE 11:15 PM CST, Austin County, Washington County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 9:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 4:50 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM CST until TUE 11:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 6:42 PM CST until TUE 9:45 PM CST, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 6:07 PM CST until TUE 9:15 PM CST, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 9:45 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County

Donald Trump projected to win New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden seems likely

By Megan Ziegler and Austin Williams
Published 
Updated 7:18PM
2024 Election
FOX TV Digital Team

The first primary election of the season is underway Tuesday in New Hampshire. 

The first polls began to close at approximately 7:00 p.m. ET with every polling location closing at 8 p.m. ET. 

New Hampshire Republican primary results

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination and bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe Biden.

The result was a setback for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who invested significant time and financial resources into winning the state. 

Nikki Haley: 'This race is far from over'

Former President Donald Trump will win the New Hampshire Republican primary, according to the FOX News decision desk. After Trump was declared the winner, Nikki Haley told supporters in Concord, NH, "the race is far from over."

She was the last major challenger in the race after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ended his presidential bid over the weekend, allowing her to campaign as the sole alternative to Trump. Haley intensified her criticism of the former president, questioning his mental acuity and pitching herself as a unifying candidate who would usher in generational change.

By posting easy wins in both early states, Trump is demonstrating an ability to unite the GOP’s factions firmly behind him. He’s garnered support from the evangelical conservatives who are influential in Iowa and New Hampshire’s more moderate voters, strength he hopes to replicate as the primary quickly expands to the rest of the U.S.

RELATED: As Trump closes in on nomination, VP talks are swirling

New Hampshire Democratic primary results

As the last polls closed in New Hampshire, the FOX News Decision Desk projected that President Joe Biden will win the Democratic primary.

Due to a change in how the Democratic National Committee is counting its primary order, this year’s election in New Hampshire doesn’t garner any delegates for the Democratic candidate. 

And because of that, President Joe Biden isn’t even on the ballot. You can read more about that contention here

Trump makes surprise stop at NH polling spot

Former President Trump, the current Republican frontrunner for 2024, showed up unexpectedly at a polling site in New Hampshire on the day of the primary.

Biden's voters had to write his name in because of the new rules. 

He defeats rivals including Rep. Dean Phillips, the Minnesota congressman, who is likely to finish in double digits.

He entered the race calling for a "new generation of leaders."

This is a symbolic victory. Because of the same dispute, there are no delegates on the line tonight.

FOX News and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 