Domino’s Supply Chain Center in Katy now hiring

Domino’s supply chain center in Katy is looking to hire about 100 full-time maintenance, warehouse, production, and transportation (Class A and B CDL drivers) team members.

The new facility will open sometime in December 2020. It will be located at 900 Igloo Road in Katy.

“The continued growth of Domino’s in the U.S. has created a demand for additional supply chain capacity,” said John Peoples, Domino’s supply chain center director in Texas.

“Because of that, we now have this beautiful new center, with even more jobs in the community. We are looking for additional team members to help Domino’s stores around the region provide great-tasting pizza to customers each week.”