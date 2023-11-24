Dolly Parton steals show on Thanksgiving, dresses as Dallas Cowboys cheerleader for halftime performance

The Dallas Cowboys continued their tradition of playing on Thanksgiving, but it was the halftime show that stole headlines.

Dolly Parton, the 77-year-old country music legend, performed at halftime of the game between the Cowboys and the Washington Commanders.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Parton performed at midfield dressed in the iconic Cowboys cheerleader outfit and sang some of her hits.

The country music star performed "Jolene," "9 to 5" and her own rendition of "We Are The Champions" by Queen.

It was the second time in less than a week that Parton was seen on a football field, as she joined NFL great Peyton Manning for Tennessee’s game against top-ranked Georgia.

Parton joined the crowd in singing "Rocky Top" at the end of the first quarter.

"Well, I couldn’t hear, but I love the song!" Parton said after her performance, according to WATE 6 in Knoxville. "I just want you to know how proud I am to be here and thank you so much for taking special attention to do whatever we do. And I had a little trouble with hearing, but we know "Rocky Top," and that song was written by Boudleaux and Felice Bryant, and Dale. Their son is in the stadium tonight. So I guess we’ll play ball! Thank you!"

Parton’s performance on Thursday came during the Cowboys route of the Commanders as Dallas moved to 8-3 on the season.

Dallas extended its home winning streak to 13 in a 45-10 victory over Washington.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns as the Dallas offense scored 25 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

The loss for Washington was the eighth in the last ten games as the Commanders fell to 4-8 on the season.