Dollars and Sense - February 28, 2024

It's Houston Rodeo time! Who are you wearing? Don't sweat the cost as we'll show you how to find designer rodeo duds for up to 90% off.

Spring Break is coming fast. We've got the secrets to scoring travel deals and avoiding those rising bag fees.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

And one woman was scammed out of $25,000.

It can happen to you, but it won't if you catch Dollars and Sense starting at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the video player above.