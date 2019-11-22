Dogs rescued after getting stuck in storm drain in Carrollton

article

Two curious dogs are back at home with their owner after being rescued from a storm drain in Carrollton.

The city of Carrollton tweeted out a picture Wednesday morning of the two dogs after they got stuck.

It’s not known what led the dogs down into the drain, and hopefully they didn’t spot a clown, but they were unable to get out after finding their way inside.

Carrollton Animal Services crews were able to rescue the canines, and they were returned to their owner.