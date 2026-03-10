Hermann Park train crash: Man hit had to be extricated, hospitalized

The Brief A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a train in Hermann Park on Monday. The Houston Fire Department said they had to extricate the man from the train. Officials report the victim had to be treated for injuries to the lower half of his body.



Houston Fire Department paramedics had to take a man to the hospital after he was hit by a train.

Train hits man in Hermann Park

What we know:

According to officials, the crash happened on Monday in Hermann Park. When fire crews arrived, they had to extricate the man by using speeders to lift and stabilize the train.

Officials say the victim was taken to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center to be treated for injuries to the lower half of his body.

What we don't know:

It has not been said what caused the crash or how the man got on the train tracks.

The fire department did not report the details of the man's injuries.