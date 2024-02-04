A dog was found inside a shipping container at the Port of Houston, after being trapped for at least a week without food and water, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Four officials discovered the "unexpected stowaway" after hearing scratching and barking coming from a stacked container during a random inspection.

"Hi, puppy!" the officers can be heard exclaiming in the video as the weary passenger pokes her snout out of an opening in the container.

The crew, from Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, nicknamed the pup "Connie the container dog."

The Coast Guard said Connie was safe and recuperating after being taken to a local animal shelter.



