DJ Expression taking on Guinness World Record, attempting to DJ for over 300 consecutive hours

By
Published  September 24, 2025 10:14pm CDT
Entertainment
FOX 26 Houston
FOX 26's Coco Dominguez spoke with DJ Expression who is looking to break the Guinness World Record. He's attempting to DJ for over 300 consecutive hours.

The Brief

    • An American veteran and Disc Jockey, DJ Expression, is attempting to tackle a Guinness World Record.
    • He's attempting to DJ for over 300 consecutive hours, which is nearly two weeks of nonstop music.
    • DJ Expression started his attempt on September 21 and runs until October 4.

HOUSTON - An American veteran and Disc Jockey, DJ Expression, is attempting to tackle a Guinness World Record. 

By the numbers:

He's attempting to DJ for over 300 consecutive hours, which is nearly two weeks of nonstop music. 

DJ Expression started his attempt on September 21 and runs until October 4. 

Why you should care:

You can also watch the event on Twitch by clicking here or watching in the viewer below. 

The Source: Information from news release.

