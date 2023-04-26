A fire broke out during Disneyland’s nightly Fantasmic! show on Saturday, April 22, when a 45-foot-tall animatronic dragon caught fire in front of a stunned crowd.

Footage by Ryan Laux shows the dragon in flames.

Disney suspends fire effects worldwide after fire during Disneyland Fantasmic show

According to the Anaheim Fire Department, no injuries were reported.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

In a press release, Disney said:

"During the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon prop caught fire. Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded, and the fire was extinguished. All cast members were safely evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely evacuated of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. We are temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used at Disneyland park’s Fantasmic at select shows and entertainment experiences globally out of an abundance of caution following the Fantasmic prop fire at Disneyland park. The continued safety of our cast and guests is of the utmost importance."