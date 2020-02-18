Disney unveils princess-inspired wedding dress line

In the wise words of Cinderella, a dream is a wish your heart makes – and now dreams of looking like a Disney princess on the big day can come true.

On Valentine’s Day, the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection was announced in partnership with bridal brand Allure Bridals.

An Ariel-inspired illustration of a Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection gown.

The magical line will feature a total of 16 wedding gowns inspired by the style and spirit of timeless characters like Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Tiana and Snow White. The line will be unveiled in April 2020 at New York Bridal Fashion Week, and gowns will hit store shelves soon after, according to the bridal brand.



“So many brides grow up admiring their favorite Disney Princess characters and are inspired by their journeys, gowns and stories of the classic films,” CEO Kelly Crum said in a statement.



Gowns will range from $1,200 to $10,000 and be sold in two separate collections.



A Tiana-inspired illustration of a Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection gown. (Disney)

The eponymous Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection will include nine fantasy dresses in classic bridal silhouettes like ball gowns, mermaid trains and fit-and-flare hemlines. Carried in select bridal boutiques across the country, the gowns will be available for $1,200 to $2,500.

On a pricier note, Disney and Allure are also offering a Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection with gowns selling for $3,500 to $10,000.

Advertisement

A Belle-inspired illustration of a Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection gown. (Disney)

“The collection features extensive crystal beading, pearls and hand-embroidered appliques and delicate sparkle tulle,” Allure explained of the platinum offerings. According to a news release, seven of the 16 styles will be available at Kleinfeld Bridal shops in New York and Toronto. The famous Kleinfeld’s will also carry the complete Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection.

All gowns will be available in sizes 0 to 30 for both the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum and the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collections.

Grab those glass slippers, and you’re ready to get hitched to Prince Charming.



Get the latest updates on this story at FoxNews.com