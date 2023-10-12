Disney raises prices at California, Florida theme parks

Visitors to Disneyland and Disney World will now spend more money on tiered tickets and parking, the company confirmed to FOX Business on Wednesday.

Ticket prices at Disneyland are up nearly across the board. The price of a ticket on the busiest days at Disneyland will now cost parkgoers $194, an increase of more than 8%. The cost for a five-day ticket climbed by nearly 16% to $480.

Meanwhile, the park’s lowest-tier single-day ticket price is holding steady at $104.

Mickey Mouse stars in the "Mickey and Friends Cavalcade on July 2, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Credit: Kent Phillips/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

Tier Package Price Hikes at Disneyland

Tier 0: no increase, $104

Tier 1: $5 increase to $119

Tier 2: $5 increase to $134

Tier 3: $10 increase to $154

Tier 4: $10 increase to $169

Tier 5: $15 increase to $184

Tier 6: $15 increase to $194

Prices for Disneyland’s Magic Key annual pass are also higher, as are most Park Hopper add-ons and parking.

Magic Key Pass Price Hikes at Disneyland

Inspire: $50 increase to $1,649

Believe: $150 increase to $1,249

Enchant: $150 increase to $849

Imagine: $50 increase to $499

Multi-Day Ticket Price Hikes at Disneyland

Two-day: $25 increase to $310

Three-day: $30 increase to $390

Four-day: $50 increase to $445

Five-day: $65 increase to $480

DISNEY FACING ACTIVIST INVESTOR NELSON PELTZ AGAIN

At Disney World in Florida, the cost of a one-day, one-park ticket will remain at $109 . However, the theme park increased prices for annual passes and parking.

DISNEYLAND AND DISNEY WORLD CUTTING CHILD TICKET PRICES IN UPCOMING DEALS

"We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer," a Disney spokesperson said Wednesday.

DISNEY+ BEGINS CRACKING DOWN ON PASSWORD SHARING

In addition to the price increases at both parks, Walt Disney World Resort announced Wednesday that it is bringing back all-day park hopper access beginning Jan. 9, while Disneyland Resort is adding two family-friendly rides to the Disney Genie+ bundle and extending the theme park reservation calendar booking window to 120 days.

All ticket and parking price increases went into effect on Wednesday.

Find more updates on this story at FOXBusiness.com.