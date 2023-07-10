Expand / Collapse search

Disgraced MSU sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison: AP sources

By Mike Balsamo
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts in Michigan, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another incarcerated person at a federal prison in Florida.

Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. The people said he was in stable condition Monday.

The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack or the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

One of the people said he had been stabbed in the back and in the chest.

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists.

Former athletes at Michigan State University and elsewhere testified that Nassar, the campus sports doctor, had sexually assaulted them. 

