Disabled teen goes missing after leaving school

article

A Houston teen with special needs has gone missing from CPS care.

Shamara Carter, 14, was last seen leaving Aldine 9th Grade Center on Tuesday with another female student that resides at the Residential Treatment Center where she has been placed.

Shamara has brown, chin-length hair and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, jeans, and black high-top Converse sneakers. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 200-215 pounds. She has intellectual disabilities and functions at the level of a 7- or 8-year-old.

If you have any information, please contact Shamara's family at 979-215-2268.

HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? View more missing persons reports