Didn't get all the Child Tax Credit Payments? Here's how to collect

The sixth and final Child Tax Credit Payment of 2021 will be sent out this week on December 15th.

The IRS has tips to get you ready for tax season.

Child Tax Credits: Who is eligible and how to sign up for the early payouts

Families who received child tax credit payments will need to compare them to the total credit they can claim on their 2021 tax return.

If you received less than you were eligible for, you can claim the balance on your tax return and may get a lump sum payment.

If you were overpaid, you may have to pay some back.

In January, the IRS will send out Letter 6419 with how much you received. Keep it for your records.

Now let's talk about the third stimulus check.

If you were qualified but didn't receive the third Economic Income Payment, you can claim it on your tax return, too.

The IRS will send letter 6475 with how much you received.

And one more note. Remember even if you don't itemize your deductions, once again this year, you can still deduct up to $300 in charitable contributions or $600 for married couples filing jointly. Just make the contribution by December 31, 2021.

