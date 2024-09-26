Diddy lawsuit: Houston Attorney Tony Buzbee representing at least 55 people suing the hip-hop mogul

FOX 26 News has learned famed Houston attorney Tony Buzbee is taking on P-Diddy.

Buzbee tells FOX 26's Isiah Carey, he has been hired by at least 55 people who are suing the hip-hop mogul.

Buzbee says those cases vary from sex assault to sexual abuse and trafficking.

He also expects the number of plaintiffs to continue to rise, but he did not indicate where all of the alleged victims are located.

These cases are all civil.

Buzbee says he will make a public statement on Friday.