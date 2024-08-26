A shooting led to a crash that left one man dead in the driver's seat on Sunday afternoon in Dickinson. A blue Ford crossover veered off course and crashed into parked cars in a driveway on Timber Drive around 3:20 p.m.

Residents reported hearing several gunshots before seeing the vehicle smash into the parked cars. Witnesses saw three people running from the scene after the crash. When the police arrived, they found a man dead in the driver’s seat from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the car had been traveling east on Greenlee Street before the shooting occurred, causing it to crash on Timber Drive. Investigators discovered at least two bullet holes in the windshield of the car.

The deceased man’s identity was confirmed later, but police have not released his name as his family had not yet been notified. Authorities believe he was not from the neighborhood. The suspects who fled the scene have not been identified.

The area around Greenlee Street was secured as part of the investigation. The Galveston County Medical Examiner worked at the scene for several hours.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.