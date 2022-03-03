Dickinson ISD high school evacuated due to small fire possibly related to student's cell phone

Evacuations were underway at a Dickinson ISD High School Thursday after officials say a small fire started in a student's backpack, possibly related to a cell phone.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

District officials say it happened at Dickinson High School near Gulf Freeway in Dickinson, Texas located west of Houston.

Dismissal was affected as a result of the small fire, and as a precaution, students were evacuated from the school.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Additionally, buses might be delayed leaving, and parent pickup is affected by the fire truck in the school.