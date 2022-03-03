Dickinson ISD high school evacuated due to small fire possibly related to student's cell phone
DICKINSON, Texas - Evacuations were underway at a Dickinson ISD High School Thursday after officials say a small fire started in a student's backpack, possibly related to a cell phone.
District officials say it happened at Dickinson High School near Gulf Freeway in Dickinson, Texas located west of Houston.
Dismissal was affected as a result of the small fire, and as a precaution, students were evacuated from the school.
Additionally, buses might be delayed leaving, and parent pickup is affected by the fire truck in the school.