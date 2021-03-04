Dickinson church targeted by vandals, police investigating

Father Adman Purdy of Queens of Angels Catholic Church in Dickinson spoke with FOX 26 about a troubling number of churches being vandalized, including his own.



As cases are being reported all over the nation, church property, including statues the Virgin Mary and Jesus, are being defaced.



Father Purdy does not believe the act was random.



"Even a couple days ago, there were two catholic churches in Dallas-Fort Worth and there was one in El Paso Texas," said Purdy.

Parishioners were lost for words as they arrived for mass early Tuesday morning. The statue of the Virgin Mary had its head, hands and feet taken off.



According to Purdy, the statue was dragged 40 feet and placed on the front steps of the church.



"I came and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what happened here, I was surprised and was shocked," said Maria Matties, who attends the church.



FOX 26 reached out to the Houston Division of the FBI.



They said they’ve since reached out to the Dickinson Police Department, if assistance is needed.

Under the Federal statute for an action to be deem at hate crime, it would need to be proven that act was done intentionally to deface, damage or destroy any religious property because of the religious character of the property.



"It’s really an insult to Catholicism. Catholics are very devoted to the Virgin Mary," said Purdy. "We are quite confident- that’s what the person intended to do."



Dickinson Police said at this time they are not calling this a hate crime, but are also not ruling it out as they continue their investigation.