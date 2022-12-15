Dickinson Animal Shelter on a mission to find 100 dogs, cats homes for the holidays by Christmas Eve

You've got to love Bayou Animal Services in Dickinson. It's one of the few shelters in the Gulf Coast area with a no-kill ethic.

"And we haven't had to euthanize for space or resources in several years, because of our ethic," said Shelter Executive Director Ed Boks.

It's no easy task with the shelter seeing a 100% increase in lost or homeless dogs in the last several months.

Now, Boks is on a mission to find every animal a home for the holidays.

"We're adopting out all of our pets' dogs and cats for $25," he said. "That includes spayed and neuter procedures, vaccinations, and microchip, which is about a $450 value if you were to take your pet to a veterinarian."

There's even a senior for senior special. If you're 55 or older and adopt a dog that's six years or older, it's free.

Many dogs have found their home for the holidays. But 100 more dogs and cats are still hoping and waiting.

"There's a sense that they know they've been rescued, that their life has been saved, and you really do find a lifetime companion when you adopt from a shelter," Boks said.

You can adopt Beau Duke.

"He mostly just sleeps. So if you want a leg warmer and a companion for your dog, this is your dog," said Shelter Manager Nina Baker.

You can also adopt Diesel.

"He does not realize how much he weighs, but thinks he's small enough to think he can get right up in your lap and curl up for the night," said Shelter Medical Program Supervisor Jamie Thibodeaux.

Peppermint got all dressed up in hopes of finding a family.

"There's very little mystery about the animal you adopt from Bayou Animal Services," said Boks said. "We will help you find that perfect pet."

For more information about the organization, click here.