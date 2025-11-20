Dick Cheney Funeral: Former VP remembered at Washington National Cathedral memorial service

The Brief Cheney honored Thursday at National Cathedral memorial. Bush to speak, Biden to attend, family to give tributes. Career included vice president, defense secretary, Wyoming congressman.



Former vice president Dick Cheney will be remembered Thursday at a memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral.

What we know:

Cheney died on November 3 from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. He was 84.

Former President George W. Bush is expected to deliver remarks at the service, and former President Joe Biden will attend. Cheney’s daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney, along with his grandchildren, will deliver tributes.

In addition to serving as vice president under the 43rd president, Cheney was defense secretary under President George H.W. Bush and chief of staff to President Gerald Ford. He also represented Wyoming as its lone member of the House, a seat later held by his daughter.

He is widely regarded as a chief architect of the U.S. response to the Sept. 11 attacks and a driving force behind the invasion of Iraq.

The other side:

President Donald Trump and his administration offered little comment after Cheney’s death.

It is unclear whether Trump, who has had strained ties with the Cheney family, will attend the invitation-only funeral.

He has not issued a statement on Cheney’s death or a presidential proclamation, a gesture often made after the passing of prominent figures.

The White House did lower its flags to half-staff after his death.

