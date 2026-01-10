DHS Sec. Noem says new 500 miles of Texas border buoys will save immigrants' lives

article

The Brief The Trump administration plans to install 500 miles of new floating buoys along the Rio Grande. DHS says the barriers aim to deter crossings and reduce migrant deaths in the river. The move revives a controversial tactic previously used by Texas and challenged in court.



The Trump Administration announced this week 500 miles of new floating barriers will be added to the Rio Grande along the southern border of Texas.

According to Kristi Noem, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, those new buoys will save the lives of immigrants.

New Texas border buoys

Noem visited the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday to announce the new barrier deployment and take questions from the press.

The 500 miles of floating barrier will be constructed of large buoys, which Noem said measure four to five feet in diameter and as long as fifteen feet. According to the secretary, the buoys were sourced from a family-owned Texas company.

The barrier will be installed and overseen by the U.S. International Boundary and Waters Commission.

Workers provide maintenance on the buoys placed along the Rio Grande border with Mexico to prevent migrants from entering the US in Eagle Pass, Texas, on August 25, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

" They'll create a safer environment for agents on patrol. And securing our waterways not only protects Americans, it saves the lives of illegal aliens. By deterring them from daring to attempt to cross through this treacherous water. Under Joe Biden, nearly 3,000 illegal aliens died attempting to cross into the United States, and an untold number of individuals drowned," Noem said Wednesday.

Previous Texas border buoys

The backstory:

This isn't the first time buoys have been implemented in the Rio Grande in an attempt to prevent border crossings.

In 2023, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott approved similar floating barriers in the river at Eagle Pass as part of Operation Lone Star, the state's attempt to fill in the gaps left by the Biden Administration in Texas' border security.