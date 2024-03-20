Detroit Lions player Cam Sutton wanted for domestic violence in Florida

A Florida sheriff's office is searching for Detroit Lions player Cameron Sutton.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Sutton is wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident that happened March 7, just before 5 a.m. Records from the sheriff's office show that the 29-year-old cornerback is wanted on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

The incident took place at a home in the Lutz area, north of Tampa, Florida, said Amanda Granit, the chief communications officer at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

"We learned that he was in a verbal altercation with an adult female at that home," Granit said. "That verbal altercation escalated to a physical altercation where the victim sustained multiple injuries to her head, her neck, her shoulders and that sparked the 911 call that came from that home."

Cameron Sutton (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office)

Authorities have been trying to track down Sutton ever since.

He may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a plate number of FL-AZ33QB.

"We do know he has a home in a neighboring county here in Tampa. We're reached out to him there, we've reached out to him on his cell phone, through an attorney," Granit continued. "He could be in Florida, he could be up in Michigan."

The Detroit Lions released a statement regarding Sutton's warrant:

"We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning. We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time."

Sutton played 17 games for the Lions last year, his first season in Detroit after spending six seasons in Pittsburgh.

The cornerback had one interception and 65 tackles on Dan Campbell’s defense in 2023.

"Domestic violence doesn’t have a place in our community or any community," Granit said. "It doesn’t matter who you are, no one is above the law. And that’s really the message here today – that Cameron Sutton needs to turn himself in, and we need to get to the bottom of everything that transpired on the 7th."

Anyone with information about Sutton's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.