Mathew Knowles brings the story of Destiny's Child to Houston

Music executive and entrepreneur Mathew Knowles, founder and manager of Destiny’s Child, is bringing a unique musical experience to Houston this Friday.

The Destiny’s Child: Iconic Reimagined Tribute transforms the group’s biggest hits into a beautiful candlelight performance by a live string quintet, while Knowles shares behind-the-scenes stories and memories from the group’s incredible journey.

The event takes place at The Bell Tower on Friday, July 24, with performances at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Guests also have the opportunity to purchase a VIP Meet & Greet with Mathew Knowles. Seating is limited, and tickets are available while supplies last.

During our conversation, Knowles shares what inspired this reimagined tribute, reflects on the legacy of Destiny’s Child, and explains what fans can expect from this one-of-a-kind evening of music and storytelling.