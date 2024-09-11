The Brief Deshaun Watson "strongly denies" the sexual assault allegations made against him on Monday in a lawsuit. His attorney says Watson is focusing his energy on football.



The attorney representing NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson has released a statement on the football player's behalf after it was revealed on Monday he was facing a new sexual assault lawsuit.

Attorney Rusty Hardin said on Wednesday Watson "strongly denies" the allegation in the lawsuit and he will not be commenting further on the matter. The attorney also adds he believed Watson will ultimately be vindicated.

Watson is focusing his energy and concentration on football, at this time, Hardin shares.

Here is the full statement below:

"Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday. We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the

courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated.

We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don’t intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course.

In the meantime, Deshaun is going to focus his energy and concentration on football."