Derelict, abandoned boats in Clear Lake causing environmental safety, economic concerns

The Brief A non-profit, called the "Dead Boats Society", is trying to get the derelict and abandoned boats out of the water in Clear Lake. Some of the boats are partially or totally sunken without lights, which is a serious risk for boaters. Russel Lavigne, CEO of Dead Boats Society, says there's at least 18 abandoned boats in Clear Lake alone, and there's possibly hundreds up and down the coast.



Derelict and abandoned boats in Clear Lake are causing environmental safety and economic concerns.

What they're saying:

Some of the boats are partially or totally sunken without lights, which is a serious risk for boaters.

It's up to the States' General Land Office to get these boats out of the water, but that can take time.

A non-profit, called the "Dead Boats Society", is trying to get the messes out of the water as quickly as possible.

Russel Lavigne, CEO of Dead Boats Society, says there's at least 18 abandoned boats in Clear Lake alone, and there's possibly hundreds up and down the coast.

Lavigne puts a lot of the blame on the economy and says he expects the problem to get worse. People are getting evicted from their boat slips and walk away from their boats.

In some cases, the owners can be located. But if they are, most times they have no money, so going after them civilly becomes a losing game.

The derelict and abandoned boats are an eyesore and can cause economic concerns for businesses offering a view of the lake.

You can find more about the issue and how to donate by going to Dead Boats Society's Facebook page.