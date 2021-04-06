Derek Chauvin trial live: Witness testimony continues after court adjourned abruptly Tuesday

The state will continue to call witnesses and experts to the stand Wednesday to testify in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May. The trial is being broadcast live, gavel to gavel, on FOX 9 and streaming live at fox9.com/live.

Court is expected to resume around 9:15 a.m. after adjourning around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday when Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill indicated there may be a legal issue that needs to be addressed with the state’s use of force expert, Sgt. Jody Stiger of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Stiger testified he believes Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck longer than he should have.

"When Mr. Floyd was being placed in the back seat of the vehicle, he was actively resisting the officers so at that point officers were justified in using force to have him comply with their commands and seat him in the back seat of the vehicle," he said. "However, once he was placed in the prone position on the ground, he slowly ceased his resistance. At that point the officers should have slowed down or stopped their force."

The prosecution called several more members of the Minneapolis Police Department to the stand on Tuesday, including Lt. Johnny Mercil, who wrote MPD’s use of force training curriculum. He testified that an officer’s use of force needs to be reasonable and proportional.

"If you can use a lower level force to meet your objectives, it’s safer and better for everyone involved," he said.

Mercil testified that using a knee on someone’s neck is not an MPD-trained neck restraint, but it "isn’t unauthorized" when using force. He confirmed, however, that Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck would not be authorized after Floyd was handcuffed and under control.

