Deputy charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey

Family members are mourning the life of a Black woman who lost her life to a deputy's bullet in Springfield, Illinois.

Reports say 36-year-old Sonya Massey called 9-1-1 over a suspected prowler around her home.

The situation escalated when Deputy Sean Grayson noticed a pot of water boiling on the stove—so Massey goes to remove it.

She laughs and tells Grayson she rebukes him in the name of Jesus... That's when Grayson says he would shoot her in the face.

Massey quickly apologizes and ducks... but the officer shoots and kills her.

