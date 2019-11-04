Deputies: Suspect shot man to death during argument outside of convenience store

article

Harris County deputies say an argument between two men escalated into a deadly shooting near Crosby.

According to investigators, two males were arguing outside of a convenience store on Crosby Lynchburg Road near Cypress Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday when one man pulled out a pistol and shot the other.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect was said to have left in a small white vehicle.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video to get more information on the suspect. It is unclear if the men knew each other.