U.S. Department of Education dismantled: What does it mean for Texas?

The historic order

What we know:

On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at dismantling the U.S. Department of Education.

The federal agency that has overseen education research and the distribution of federal funding for 45 years.

The Department of Education has played a central role in shaping educational policy across the country since its establishment in 1980. While the president cannot completely eliminate the department without congressional action, this executive order marks a significant step toward scaling it back. President Trump stated that the ultimate goal of his plan is to "return education back to the states," allowing individual states more control over their education systems.

"We're going to be returning education back to the states where it belongs. It's a popular thing to do and a common-sense thing to do," said the president at a hearing Thursday.

Impact on Texas education

Local perspective:

For Texas, this decision could have a far-reaching impact.

The Department of Education is responsible for distributing crucial federal funds such as Pell Grants, Title 1 funding for low-income students, and special education resources. The administration made it clear in the hearing Thursday that these funds aren't disappearing.

"Pell Grants, Title 1 funding, and resources for those with special needs will be preserved," said Trump.

But some Texas education advocates are worried about the funds being allocated by the state, rather than overseen federally.

In Texas, 65% of children come from low-income families, according to Bob Sanborn, president and CEO of Children at Risk. He says he's concerned about how these resources will be managed in the absence of the DOE.

"How much of that stays? "How much goes to a different department?" he questioned.

The role of the Texas Education Agency (TEA)

Dig deeper:

Without the Department of Education to oversee the distribution of funds, responsibility will fall to state-level agencies like the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

Louis Geigerman, a special education advocate, expressed concerns about the TEA’s past record. He pointed to a 2016 report from the Houston Chronicle that revealed the TEA had been enforcing an 8.5% enrollment cap on special education students, limiting the number of students who could receive services. The Department of Education intervened, ultimately removing the cap after federal action was taken against the state.

"The TEA has not been the trustworthy watchdog," Geigerman said.

Additionally, education advocates worry that the loss of the Department of Education could impact not only K-12 funding but also research, bilingual education programs, and the overall quality of education for vulnerable populations.