Denzel Washington takes plea deal in strangling of Aretha Franklin

FOX 32 NEWS - On Wednesday, a New York man named Denzel Washington took a plea deal for strangling his mother, whose name is Aretha Franklin.

The attack happened inside the mother’s apartment on West 93rd Street, according to the criminal complaint.

“I am informed by Aretha Franklin,” the complaint says, “that she observed the defendant place his hands around her neck and apply pressure, thereby causing redness, bruising and substantial pain to her neck.”

Washington’s plea deal means he will have to attend an anger management program, and he’s also been sentenced to a conditional discharge.

Franklin, nor Washington, are actually related to their namesakes.

