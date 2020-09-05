Demonstrators march through Downtown Houston

The group, Refuse Facism, held a rally at City Hall in Downtown Houston on Saturday afternoon.

In a release, the group said, "On September 5th, we must make a LIVING DECLARATION to the world that we are uniting, we are organizing, we are determined, we are preparing to struggle with all we’ve got, starting now and not stopping until the Trump/Pence regime is driven from power and its fascist program brought to a halt.”



The group scheduled 24 rallies across the country in cities including New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.



A march was also held after the rally.

The rallies are the latest in a number of protests from a multitude of groups across the summer that have primarily focused on systemic racism and alleged police brutality against Black men -- including George Floyd and Jacob Blake. While a number of protests have been peaceful, a number have devolved into rioting and looting.



Cities including Chicago, Portland, and Kenosha, Wis., have all seen devastating riots that have damaged property and businesses and seen police officers attacked and injured.



On Friday, there were violent protests in Rochester, N.Y., in reaction to recently released police body-camera footage of the March arrest of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation a week later.



More than 300 miles away, protesters in New York City also turned violent, resulting in an unspecified number of arrests.



Such violence has become a key election issue, with both President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden accusing each other of not doing enough to combat the violence.

