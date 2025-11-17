Trump admin reverses rule requiring compensation for significant flight delays

The Brief The Trump Administration has reversed the Biden-era rule that would have required airlines to compensate passengers for significant delays that are caused by the carrier. Airlines must refund passengers for canceled flights if they don't choose to rebook the flight. Travelers can see how each airline compensates passengers for different issues, such as which ones offer meals, hotel stays, and flight vouchers.



A rule to require compensation for passengers when a flight is significantly delayed is officially grounded.

Airline compensation rule canceled

The backstory:

The Trump Administration has now officially reversed the Biden-era rule that would have required airlines to compensate passengers for significant delays that are caused by the carrier. The Administration announced it was considering the change back in September.

Under the rule, passengers would have gotten $200 to $300 compensation for domestic flight delays over three hours, and up to $775 for longer delays.

But other passenger rights are still in place.

Airlines must refund passengers for canceled flights if they don't choose to rebook the flight. Under a measure passed last year, those refunds must be issued automatically to the original form of payment.

What you can do:

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airline Customer Service Dashboard still shows travelers how each airline compensates passengers for different issues, such as which ones offer meals, hotel stays, and flight vouchers.

Travelers can consult the dashboard to choose an airline based on the compensation it offers when booking flights.