Deer Park Fire: What happens at the chemical plant? Shell plant catches fire

The Shell Deer Park chemical plant went up in flames on Friday afternoon sending large clouds of black smoke into the sky.

According to the Shell website, the Shell plant was added in the 1940s and was originally 800 acres.

The site operates 24 hours a day and is a unique combination of processing equipment, control rooms, storage tanks, environmental protection equipment, office buildings, shops, and warehouses – all run by highly skilled, well-trained, and experienced employees.

This chemical plant manufactures base chemicals or raw material chemicals and sells them to other chemical companies that turn them into thousands of consumer products.

Most chemicals from Deer Park are shipped via pipelines, but the site also uses ships, barges, rail cars and trucks to supply customers in the U.S. and foreign countries, the website states.

Key chemical plant business categories include:

Light Olefins – ethylene, propylene and butylenes for plastics, pharmaceuticals, insecticides, antifreeze, detergents, etc

Heavy Olefins – isoprene, butadiene and piperylene for latex paints, adhesives, tapes, wire coating, synthetic rubbers, ink, etc.

Phenol – phenol and acetone for plastics, wood preservatives, dyes, antiseptic products, agricultural chemicals and other products.

