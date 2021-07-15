Deep fried shrimp & grits, fried pancakes among the 2021 State Fair of Texas food semi-finalists
DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas unveiled the next round in the annual Big Tex Choice Food Awards.
The 32 semi-finalists were announced Thursday morning. They include both savory and sweet treats.
The food entries will compete for either the best tasting savory treat, best tasting sweet treat or the most creative.
The entries that made the cut for 2021 include:
Savory
Bacon Jam Corn Bombs
Country Fried Shrimp Grits
Crawfish Étouffée Stuffed Turkey Leg
Crispy Crazy Corn
Dallas Hot
Deep Fried I-35
Deep Fried Seafood Gumbo Balls
Deep Fried Shrimp Étouffée
Frozen Ranch Water
Hawaiian Luau
Lobster Corn Dog
Lucky Duck Dumplin’
Pork Shots
Takis Locos
Texas BBQ Brisket Banh Mi
Texas Chicken Fried Steak Flauta Basket
Texas Easter Eggs
Texas Fried Surf and Turf
Twice-Fried Albondigas (Mexican Meatballs)
Sweet
Brisket Brittle
Deep Fried Pancakes
Deep Fried PB & Razbrûlée
Deep Fried Peach Cobbler Soul Rolls
Deep Fried Ritz
Deep Fried Toffee
Deep Fried Halloween
Fried Capirotada (Mexican Bread Pudding)
Fried Toffee Coffee Crunch Cake
Going Bananas
Southern Fried Lemon Ice Box Pie Balls
Texas Pumpkin Poke Cake
The Armadillo
Ten finalists will be chosen for the final competition.
The fair opens on Sept. 24.
