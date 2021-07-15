Deep fried shrimp & grits, fried pancakes among the 2021 State Fair of Texas food semi-finalists

article

The State Fair of Texas unveiled the next round in the annual Big Tex Choice Food Awards.

The 32 semi-finalists were announced Thursday morning. They include both savory and sweet treats.

The food entries will compete for either the best tasting savory treat, best tasting sweet treat or the most creative.

The entries that made the cut for 2021 include:

Savory

Bacon Jam Corn Bombs

Country Fried Shrimp Grits

Crawfish Étouffée Stuffed Turkey Leg

Crispy Crazy Corn

Dallas Hot

Deep Fried I-35

Deep Fried Seafood Gumbo Balls

Deep Fried Shrimp Étouffée

Frozen Ranch Water

Hawaiian Luau

Lobster Corn Dog

Lucky Duck Dumplin’

Pork Shots

Takis Locos

Texas BBQ Brisket Banh Mi

Texas Chicken Fried Steak Flauta Basket

Texas Easter Eggs

Texas Fried Surf and Turf

Twice-Fried Albondigas (Mexican Meatballs)

Sweet

Brisket Brittle

Deep Fried Pancakes

Deep Fried PB & Razbrûlée

Deep Fried Peach Cobbler Soul Rolls

Deep Fried Ritz

Deep Fried Toffee

Deep Fried Halloween

Fried Capirotada (Mexican Bread Pudding)

Fried Toffee Coffee Crunch Cake

Going Bananas

Southern Fried Lemon Ice Box Pie Balls

Texas Pumpkin Poke Cake

The Armadillo

Ten finalists will be chosen for the final competition.

The fair opens on Sept. 24.

LINK: bigtex.com