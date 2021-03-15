Decapitated body found inside hotel room in SW Houston, HPD investigating

article

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a decapitated body was found inside a hotel room in southwest Houston on Monday afternoon.



Authorities said they responded to a person down call around 12:30 p.m. at the Palace Inn, located in the 8200 block of Southwest Freeway.

When officers arrived, they found a Hispanic man dead inside of a room.



The man, who was not identified, had been decapitated as he was missing multiple limbs inside the room, authorities stated.



Police said it seems there was an altercation Sunday night at the hotel.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



Authorities added they are looking for a blue Hyundai SUV that had two or three Hispanic males inside, along with a Hispanic female.



Security cameras at the hotel are currently being reviewed for any additional evidence.



Police added that there were no drugs in the room, so there was nothing to indicate it was drug related at this point.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



Anyone who may have been staying in a room at the hotel on Sunday night and heard anything to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide at (713) 308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.