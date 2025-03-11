Spring crash: Man allegedly ran over ex-girlfriend on Deauville Drive

The Brief Harris County law enforcement is at the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash in Spring. A man claims his ex-girlfriend got underneath is vehicle after an altercation.



Harris County law enforcement are investigating a pedestrian crash in Spring after a man allegedly ran over his ex-girlfriend.

Woman ran over by vehicle

Constable Mark Herman's Office reports a man called to say he was involved in an altercation with his ex on Tuesday in the 20800 block of Deauville Drive.

The two got into an altercation and the man claims she bit him.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

He attempted to leave the location when his ex-girlfriend got underneath his vehicle, Constable Herman says.

EMS is at the scene to tend to injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not reported the condition of the ex-girlfriend.