Deadly shooting in northeast Harris County retail parking lot

Harris County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Aldine in the parking lot of retail complex.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a Hispanic man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old was shot shortly after parking his car. He also says there may have been a brief struggle just before the victim was shot.

According to investigators, the victim quickly began asking for help or yelling.

Gonzalez says the victim was ambushed by a man described as a black male and the motive appears to be robbery.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Witnesses saw the shooter leave the scene in a dark-colored SUV.