Deadly motorcycle crash in northwest Houston, Beltway 8 to 290 East ramp shut down

Harris County authorities are at the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash which has caused a ramp shut down in northwest Houston.

According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, the crash occurred in the 7000 block of the W Sam Houston Tollway North and 290.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 via X

Northbound lanes of the West Sam Houston Tollway are currently shut down by emergency crews and the Beltway 8 southbound to go 290 East ramp is also closed.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Drivers are suggested to avoid the area as there will be traffic delays.