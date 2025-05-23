Deadly Houston train-pedestrian crash: Pedestrian killed on Melbourne Street
HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a train and pedestrian, officials said.
Melbourne Street deadly train-pedestrian crash: Houston police investigating
What we know:
According to authorities, the crash occurred in the 3500 block of Melbourne Street.
Officials said the call came in just before 4:15 p.m.
Authorities said the pedestrian has died.
What we don't know:
Officials have not provided any information on the victim or what led up to the crash.
The Source: Information from the Houston Police Department.