Deadly Houston train-pedestrian crash: Pedestrian killed on Melbourne Street

Published  May 23, 2025 5:45pm CDT
Houston
    • Houston police are investigating following a deadly pedestrian vs. train crash. 
    • The crash occurred in the 3500 block of Melbourne Street. 
    • Officials said the call came in just before 4:15 p.m. 

HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a train and pedestrian, officials said. 

What we know:

According to authorities, the crash occurred in the 3500 block of Melbourne Street. 

Officials said the call came in just before 4:15 p.m. 

Authorities said the pedestrian has died. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided any information on the victim or what led up to the crash. 

The Source: Information from the Houston Police Department. 

