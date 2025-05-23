Deadly Houston train-pedestrian crash: Pedestrian killed on Melbourne Street

The Brief Houston police are investigating following a deadly pedestrian vs. train crash. The crash occurred in the 3500 block of Melbourne Street. Officials said the call came in just before 4:15 p.m.



Houston police are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a train and pedestrian, officials said.

Melbourne Street deadly train-pedestrian crash: Houston police investigating

What we know:

According to authorities, the crash occurred in the 3500 block of Melbourne Street.

Officials said the call came in just before 4:15 p.m.

Authorities said the pedestrian has died.

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided any information on the victim or what led up to the crash.