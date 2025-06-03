The Brief A person was killed in a shooting in southeast Houston on Tuesday morning. Houston police and crime scene units are investigating on Golfway Street.



Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Houston on Tuesday morning.

Deadly shooting on Golfway Street

What we know:

Police say officers were flagged down in the 7100 block of Golfway Street around 5:30 a.m.

The man who flagged them down was standing next to an unresponsive person. That person was pronounced dead.

Police say the man who flagged them down was detained at the scene.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The person who was killed has not been identified, and there is no description of that person at this time.

It’s unclear how or if the person who was detained was involved in the incident.

What's next:

The investigation into the shooting continues. Police and crime scene units are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.