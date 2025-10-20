Deadly Houston I-10 crash: Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter
HOUSTON - A woman has been charged in a fiery Houston crash that left two people dead last week.
Ariel Perry Stewart (Photo: Houston Police Department)
What we know:
Ariel Perry Stewart, 21, is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She was taken into custody after the crash on Oct. 17.
What we don't know:
The two people who died in the crash have not been publicly identified by authorities.
2 killed on Katy Freeway
The backstory:
The deadly crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 2100 block of the I-10 Katy Freeway.
Police say Stewart was driving a Tesla on the highway when she struck a Nissan Sentra.
The Sentra spun out, struck a barrier and caught fire, authorities say.
The woman and the man in the Sentra died at the scene.
A passenger in the Tesla was taken to the hospital.
According to police, Stewart showed signs of intoxication. She was charged and booked into the Harris County Jail.
