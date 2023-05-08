Houston police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a crash with a wrecker driver.

The crash occurred around 9:05 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Beechnut Street.

According to police, the 67-year-old bicyclist was riding southbound on Braewick Drive and crossing the street when he was struck by the wrecker truck that was going eastbound on Beechnunt Street.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly crash on Beechnut Street.

Police say witnesses reported that the wrecker driver was speeding at the time of the crash.

The driver was questioned at the scene and didn’t show signs of intoxication, police say.

He was released. No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.