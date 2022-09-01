Deadly Harris County crash: Suspect accused of driving off after hitting motorcyclist

article

A Harris County teen is accused of driving away after hitting a 21-year-old motorcyclist who died days later.

Alejandro Pascual Monsibais, 19, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. August 19 in the 11300 block of East Hardy Road.

According to court documents, the motorcyclist, Eduardo Edwin Rodrigo Favela, had just left work nearby and was traveling northbound on East Hardy Road when he was struck from behind by a car.

Favela was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and he passed away on August 25, records show.

Authorities say surveillance video showed the motorcyclist traveling westbound on Mooney Road and then northbound on East Hardy. About 10 seconds later, two vehicles are reportedly seen traveling northbound on East Hardy at a high rate of speed. Authorities say a second video then shows the vehicles going northbound with sparks behind them.

During the investigation, a wrecker driver reportedly told police that he had followed damage skid marks along East Hardy Road and found two cars about three miles away that might be involved. According to court documents, one of those vehicles later led authorities to the suspect.

According to the charging documents, Monsibais told authorities that he was going about 80 mph down East Hardy Road when he felt the impact but didn’t know what he hit. He allegedly told police that stopped and looked out his window but didn’t get out of his vehicle before he left the scene. The documents also state that Monsibais denied knowing the driver of the other car.

Monsibais appeared in probable cause court early Thursday morning. His bond was set at $75,000.