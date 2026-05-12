Deadly crash causing major traffic delays on South Post Oak, Main Street
HOUSTON - Houston police are at the scene of a deadly crash in southwest Houston that is causing major traffic delays.
Crash on Main Street in southwest Houston
What we know:
Houston Transtar reports there was a crash near the intersection of Main Street and South Post Oak Road.
SkyFOX flew over the scene which shows the traffic backup.
Drivers should expect delays along the route.
What we don't know:
It is unclear how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash.
Officials have not said how long they could be working on the scene.
The Source: Information gathered from Houston Police Department and Houston Transtar.