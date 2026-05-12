Deadly crash causing major traffic delays on South Post Oak, Main Street

The Brief A deadly crash was reported on Main Street at South Post Oak Road. The crash has caused major traffic delays and backup.



Houston police are at the scene of a deadly crash in southwest Houston that is causing major traffic delays.

Crash on Main Street in southwest Houston

What we know:

Houston Transtar reports there was a crash near the intersection of Main Street and South Post Oak Road.

SkyFOX flew over the scene which shows the traffic backup.

Drivers should expect delays along the route.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

Officials have not said how long they could be working on the scene.