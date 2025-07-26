Deadly crash shuts down I-45 North

The Brief The crash was reported in the northbound lanes near West Road. Drivers are being directed to the Mount Houston Road exit. The accident involved one car, according to officials.



Houston Police have closed off part of the North Freeway to address a deadly car crash on the highway.

North Freeway traffic: Deadly crash

What we know:

According to Harris County Lieutenant Terry Garza, the crash happened on I-45 North at West Road.

Drivers are being directed toward the exit to Mount Houston Road near the Aldine area.

Authorities are warning drivers that the service roads near the crash scene will be congested, so it's best to find another route.

Lt. Terry Garza says the crash itself involved one vehicle.

What we don't know:

No other information about the crash is available.

There is no estimate of when the road will be clear.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.