Deadline quickly approaching to sign up your pet to be PetSmart's Chief Toy Tester

We told you about this when it was first announced we’re learning the deadline to sign up your pet to be PetSmart's Chief Toy Tester is this week.

In fact, it's on Friday.

Here's a recap -- the company wants a dog or a cat with a "knack of toy testing and an advance palate of sampling an array of culinary treats."

The position pays $10,000 each.

Other benefits include -- invites to PetSmart events as a VIP and complimentary grooming services.

You can sign up by clicking here.