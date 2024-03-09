As Daylight Saving Time neared, it appeared Texans were divided on the subject, each presenting their unique perspectives on the annual adjustment of time.

Some residents like Ben Talbot find excitement in its arrival.

"I love daylight saving time. I do. I like to be able to go outside at night. Enjoy the afternoons," Talbot said.

However, some, like Trisha Carson-Walker consider the time change a hassle.

SUGGESTED: Daylight saving time: History, why people want it end

"I think it just complicates things and it’s not useful and it’s just a waste of everyone’s time," Carson-Walker said.

The controversial time change, which prompts the clock to 'spring forward', also raises concerns over the disruption of daily routines.

Landry Carter, a resident, shared concerns about everyone’s schedules being thrown off, "because it could be like sleep-wise, work-wise, everything would have to change and readjust to that and it can benefit everyone if it could just stay the same throughout the year."

Despite this, some believe DST brings benefits to their health, attributing enhanced moods to more sunlight in the evening.

"Whenever the sun's out and it’s warm outside, everybody’s in a good mood," Carter said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The time change could only be fixed through legislative actions by Congress. Article I, section 8 of the Constitution grants Congress the authority to "fix the standard of weights and measures."

That’s why the Senate passed a bill two years ago to permanently park the country on daylight saving time year-round.

Set your clocks as we observe the shift tonight at 2 a.m. as the time springs forward to 3 a.m.