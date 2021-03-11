Dave Chappelle's coming back to Houston for 3 more shows

Dave Chappelle can't get enough of the H! The comedian is coming back to the House of Blues Houston this month.

He announced on Thursday that there will be three performances of "Dave Chappelle and Friends" starting March 23 through 25.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public tomorrow on Friday, March 12, at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

Just like Chappelle's three surprise shows in November, there will be mandatory onsite rapid COVID-19 antigen testing for ticketholders prior to them entering the venue.

Households with negative test results will be allowed entry; refunds will be available for those households who receive a positive result.

Masks will also be required at all times while in the venue.

More information on safety guidelines is available here.

